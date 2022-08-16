Sittner & Nelson LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.92. The stock had a trading volume of 94,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $78.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.70.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

