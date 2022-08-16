Sittner & Nelson LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,748 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.0% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,849 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.76. 358,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,126,931. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $229.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

