Sittner & Nelson LLC Has $328,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in CSX by 663.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.52.

Insider Activity

CSX Price Performance

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.42. The stock had a trading volume of 360,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,416,947. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

