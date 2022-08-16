Sittner & Nelson LLC Purchases 190 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,479,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,168,000 after buying an additional 189,108 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $1,002,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Shares of ZBH traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $116.34. 14,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,897. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $153.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 107.09, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Read More

