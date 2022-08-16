Sittner & Nelson LLC Purchases 52 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $312.33. The company had a trading volume of 21,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,665. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $265.12 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $293.75 and its 200-day moving average is $303.69. The company has a market capitalization of $155.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.60.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

