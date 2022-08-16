Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp set a $30.00 price target on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.30.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $24.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.24. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 2.20.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.48). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $435.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,242,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.78 per share, for a total transaction of $744,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,187,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.84 per share, with a total value of $1,492,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,242,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 653,325 shares of company stock worth $16,290,912. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $636,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,298,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $1,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

