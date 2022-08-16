Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Barclays

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 44.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated an “assumes” rating on shares of Skillsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley cut their price target on Skillsoft from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Skillsoft from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

NASDAQ SKIL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.86. 2,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Skillsoft has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30.

Skillsoft ( NASDAQ:SKIL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $170.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.68 million. Skillsoft had a negative net margin of 17.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Skillsoft will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey R. Tarr acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $133,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 437,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,085.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Skillsoft by 979.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 8.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Skillsoft by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

