Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 1,453 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. AMETEK accounts for 1.3% of Smith Salley & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Smith Salley & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of AMETEK worth $17,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in AMETEK by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in AMETEK by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AME. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

Shares of AME stock opened at $129.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.98.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

