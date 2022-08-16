Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 1,760 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in General Mills were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of General Mills by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

General Mills stock opened at $76.87 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $78.24. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.05.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

