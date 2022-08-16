Smith Salley & Associates Has $15.68 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $15,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,184,000 after acquiring an additional 55,813 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $247.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.73 and its 200-day moving average is $237.26. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 48.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,612,813 shares of company stock valued at $391,613,819. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.