Smith Salley & Associates Has $25.23 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management makes up approximately 1.9% of Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $25,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943,494 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,732,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,496,000 after purchasing an additional 406,898 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,635,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,792,000 after purchasing an additional 211,280 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $810,807,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,689,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,172,000 after purchasing an additional 174,794 shares during the period. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE:BAM opened at $52.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.06 and its 200 day moving average is $50.96. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $2,164,978.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,622,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,328,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 610,260 shares of company stock worth $6,909,229 over the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.57.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

