Smith Salley & Associates Has $6.92 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,290 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.
Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $150.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.57%.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
