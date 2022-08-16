Smith Salley & Associates Increases Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates owned about 0.11% of Chemed worth $8,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $701,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Chemed by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total value of $121,953.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,086.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE CHE opened at $492.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $539.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $480.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $484.96.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.06. Chemed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The company had revenue of $531.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

