Smith Salley & Associates Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 1.4% of Smith Salley & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.36.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $240.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

