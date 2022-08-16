Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) and Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Critical Survey

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) and Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sono-Tek and Bodycote’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sono-Tek $17.13 million 4.77 $2.54 million $0.10 51.91 Bodycote $846.79 million 1.66 $81.82 million N/A N/A

Bodycote has higher revenue and earnings than Sono-Tek.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

57.7% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Sono-Tek has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bodycote has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sono-Tek and Bodycote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sono-Tek 9.02% 11.83% 8.83% Bodycote N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sono-Tek and Bodycote, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A Bodycote 1 1 1 0 2.00

Summary

Sono-Tek beats Bodycote on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment. The company's products include integrated multi-axis coating systems, integrated coating systems, fluxing systems, OEM systems, and other related systems. It markets and distributes its products through independent distributors and sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Milton, New York.

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy. The company also provides surface technologies, which are used to prolong the working life of components and protect from environmental factors, such as corrosion and abrasion. Its surface technologies include anodizing, ceramic, flame and combustion spraying, high velocity oxygen fuel, plasma spray, electric arc spraying, aluminide coatings, liquid coatings, and thermo-chemically formed ceramic coatings to enhance corrosion protection and wear resistance. The company serves automotive, aerospace and defense, energy, and general industrial markets. Bodycote plc was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

