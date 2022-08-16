S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.00.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

S&P Global Trading Down 0.2 %

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other S&P Global news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $391.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $350.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.82.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.