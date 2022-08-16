Space Cow Boy (SCB) Reaches Market Cap of $563,262.33

Space Cow Boy (SCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 16th. Space Cow Boy has a total market cap of $563,262.33 and $977.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be purchased for $9.58 or 0.00023065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,082.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004197 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00128800 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00035991 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00067568 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Profile

Space Cow Boy is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 72,550 coins and its circulating supply is 58,779 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5.

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Space Cow Boy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Space Cow Boy using one of the exchanges listed above.

