Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,076.00

Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Spaceswap MILK2 has a total market cap of $157,085.91 and approximately $2,076.00 worth of Spaceswap MILK2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spaceswap MILK2 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Spaceswap MILK2 has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002344 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001600 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00037382 BTC.
About Spaceswap MILK2
Spaceswap MILK2’s total supply is 7,441,642 coins and its circulating supply is 7,376,937 coins. Spaceswap MILK2’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi.
Spaceswap MILK2 Coin Trading
