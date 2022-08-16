SparksPay (SPK) Achieves Market Cap of $30,252.82

SparksPay (SPK) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $30,252.82 and $6.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000026 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000305 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000141 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About SparksPay

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,559,803 coins and its circulating supply is 11,679,136 coins. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SparksPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.