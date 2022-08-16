SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Wrapmanager Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,025 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 2.6% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $195,565,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,329,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,664 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,694,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,478,000 after buying an additional 1,065,971 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,640,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,992,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,327,000 after buying an additional 594,332 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.47. 25,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,024,583. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

