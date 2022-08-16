SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Shares Purchased by Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 489,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,721,000 after acquiring an additional 324,146 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 462,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,448,000 after buying an additional 51,963 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $8,298,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,548,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 27,290 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.82. 15 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,716. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.89. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.32 and a 12-month high of $61.24.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

