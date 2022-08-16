Spore Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (SPORE)

Spore (SPORE) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Spore has a market cap of $804,668.73 and $2,436.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spore has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. One Spore coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,894.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004229 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00128418 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00035499 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00068222 BTC.

Spore Profile

Spore (CRYPTO:SPORE) is a coin. The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject.

Spore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spore using one of the exchanges listed above.

