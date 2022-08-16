STAAR Surgical (STAA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ: STAA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/11/2022 – STAAR Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $87.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – STAAR Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $97.00 to $117.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – STAAR Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $89.00 to $97.00.

8/11/2022 – STAAR Surgical had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $165.00 to $125.00.

8/11/2022 – STAAR Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $98.00 to $103.00.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock traded down $3.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.39. 13,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,001. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.02. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $163.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.33 and a beta of 1.09.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.12 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $2,012,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,808,751.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 130.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

