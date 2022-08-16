StableXSwap Reaches Market Cap of $3.72 Million (STAX)

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One StableXSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001143 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, StableXSwap has traded 43.1% lower against the dollar. StableXSwap has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $2,374.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,841.38 or 0.99899855 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00048076 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00024859 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000041 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001486 BTC.

StableXSwap Coin Profile

StableXSwap is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap. StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap.

StableXSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableXSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableXSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

