StackOs Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17,166.00 (STACK)

StackOs (STACK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. StackOs has a total market capitalization of $7.75 million and approximately $17,166.00 worth of StackOs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StackOs coin can now be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, StackOs has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004153 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002345 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001565 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00036817 BTC.
StackOs Profile
StackOs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 397,183,352 coins. StackOs’ official Twitter account is @DeployOnStackOS.
StackOs Coin Trading
