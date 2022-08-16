Starbase Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges (STAR)

Starbase (STAR) traded up 43.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last week, Starbase has traded up 66% against the U.S. dollar. One Starbase coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Starbase has a market cap of $356,090.55 and approximately $303,839.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Starbase alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,852.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004219 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00128347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00035598 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00068513 BTC.

Starbase Coin Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Starbase Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.