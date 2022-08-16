Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Acquired by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7,542.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 82.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 287,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 75,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STLD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $83.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $100.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 19.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $420,890.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

