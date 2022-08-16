Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,566 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 188.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.18.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $486.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $448.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $344.89 and a 1 year high of $492.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

