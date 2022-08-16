Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 83.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,328.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3,930.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

NTLA stock opened at $68.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.81 and a 200-day moving average of $63.14. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $180.59.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 883.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTLA shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $172.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

