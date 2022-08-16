Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 417.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,363 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,717 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 26.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Masco news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Masco Stock Down 0.3 %

MAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

MAS stock opened at $55.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.27 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.81 and a 200-day moving average of $54.19.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.