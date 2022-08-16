Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QLD. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 453.0% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 131,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,719,000 after acquiring an additional 107,842 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 244.6% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 90,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 64,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QLD opened at $57.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day moving average of $56.14. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a twelve month low of $38.24 and a twelve month high of $94.54.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

