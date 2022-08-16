Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 121.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in ASML by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth $927,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,639,000 after acquiring an additional 13,632 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $574.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $412.67 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $511.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $578.10.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $1.3991 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Argus began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($816.33) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.91.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

