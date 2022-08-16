Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,996 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 34,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.74.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 371.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

