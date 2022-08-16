Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 772 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $55,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price target on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.80.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $213.79 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.70 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.28. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 90.36%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

