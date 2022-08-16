Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CTO Larsh Johnson Sells 20,000 Shares

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) CTO Larsh Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $327,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 142,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Larsh Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Larsh Johnson sold 30,000 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $463,200.00.

Shares of NYSE:STEM traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,931,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,046,641. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.41. Stem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Several brokerages have commented on STEM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Stem by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Stem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 37,659 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stem by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 12,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

