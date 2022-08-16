Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Shares Down 7.2%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.03. Approximately 14,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 32,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Couloir Capital increased their target price on shares of Steppe Gold to C$2.22 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.37 price target on shares of Steppe Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Steppe Gold Stock Down 7.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$71.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,144,550.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Steppe Gold Company Profile

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

See Also

