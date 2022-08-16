Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Buys New Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,808,003,000 after buying an additional 127,231 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,506,000 after purchasing an additional 712,630 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,827,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,159,000 after purchasing an additional 164,952 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,399,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,057,000 after acquiring an additional 195,182 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,884,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,276,000 after buying an additional 16,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $330.20. 723,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,549,776. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

