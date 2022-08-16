Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,106,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,839,000 after buying an additional 2,262,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,766,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,441,000 after buying an additional 1,890,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,351,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,075,000 after purchasing an additional 87,706 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,319,000 after purchasing an additional 44,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,000,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,506,000 after purchasing an additional 93,942 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.42. The company had a trading volume of 30,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,609,458. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.29. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $22.25.

