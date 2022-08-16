Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,973,000 after buying an additional 752,817 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $80,223,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $56,198,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 720.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,166,000 after buying an additional 478,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Duke Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,332,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,085,000 after buying an additional 408,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.38%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,234 shares of company stock worth $903,241 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

