Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Invests $384,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $747,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201,839 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $227,142,000 after purchasing an additional 78,296 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $555,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,712 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.8 %

CVS stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.15. 46,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,213,765. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.31 and its 200 day moving average is $99.87. The firm has a market cap of $140.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $81.78 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

