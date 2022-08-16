Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Sells 119 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,856 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.7% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,424 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $308,502,000 after purchasing an additional 47,333 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 19,852 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,270,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $10,339,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.1 %

COST traded up $6.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $551.75. 27,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,941. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $500.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $517.82. The company has a market cap of $244.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.68.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

