Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Sells 415 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 77,371 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 62,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth $654,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties Stock Performance

NNN traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $47.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,017. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.18. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.84. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.12 and a 12-month high of $48.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.68 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 42.21%. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Retail Properties

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $505,591.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,790,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.