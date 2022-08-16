Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF) Price Target to C$3.25

Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.75 to C$3.25 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Rubellite Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
Rubellite Energy Stock Performance
Rubellite Energy stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. Rubellite Energy has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $4.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.69.
Rubellite Energy Company Profile
Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc
