Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Walgreens Boots Alliance Call Options (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 37,769 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 47% compared to the average volume of 25,644 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.88. 199,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,432,361. The firm has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on WBA. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.