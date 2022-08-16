StockNews.com Downgrades Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Cowen increased their price target on Myers Industries to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

MYE stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.11. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.20 million, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYE. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Myers Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Myers Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Myers Industries by 32.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Myers Industries by 192.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Myers Industries by 65.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

