StockNews.com Downgrades Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.
Separately, Cowen increased their price target on Myers Industries to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Myers Industries Stock Up 1.0 %
MYE stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.11. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.20 million, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.33.
Myers Industries Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYE. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Myers Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Myers Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Myers Industries by 32.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Myers Industries by 192.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Myers Industries by 65.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Myers Industries
Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Myers Industries (MYE)
- Is Uber Bait and Switching Its Way to Profitability?
- Is Ford About To Crush Workhorse Group?
- Is it Time to Throw in the Towel On Coinbase Stock?
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.