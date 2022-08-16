StockNews.com Downgrades Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.
TM has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Macquarie lowered Toyota Motor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toyota Motor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.
Toyota Motor Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of TM stock opened at $160.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.10. Toyota Motor has a twelve month low of $152.14 and a twelve month high of $213.74. The company has a market capitalization of $224.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.51.
About Toyota Motor
Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.
