StockNews.com Downgrades Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

TM has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Macquarie lowered Toyota Motor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toyota Motor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

Shares of TM stock opened at $160.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.10. Toyota Motor has a twelve month low of $152.14 and a twelve month high of $213.74. The company has a market capitalization of $224.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,657,000 after acquiring an additional 173,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 996,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,634,000 after acquiring an additional 126,407 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 848,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,270,000 after acquiring an additional 108,346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2,266.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,585,000 after acquiring an additional 608,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 606,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,450,000 after acquiring an additional 107,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

