StormX (STMX) Reaches Market Cap of $99.72 Million

StormX (STMX) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. StormX has a market capitalization of $99.72 million and $8.57 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, StormX has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One StormX coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StormX alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,984.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00128779 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00035618 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00068375 BTC.

About StormX

StormX (STMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling StormX

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StormX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StormX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.