Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Stratasys from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stratasys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of SSYS stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.34. 9,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,906. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.12. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.29. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $42.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $163.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.80 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. Equities analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stratasys during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Stratasys by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

