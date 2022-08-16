Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 14,531 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 2.2% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 33.3% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 22,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $1,326,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 26.6% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 9.7% in the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.56. The stock had a trading volume of 121,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,671,582. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.99 and its 200-day moving average is $156.82. The company has a market cap of $307.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $15,734,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,070 shares of company stock worth $34,022,033 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.