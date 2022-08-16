Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 66,773 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,773 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $18.63. 983,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,156,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $132.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

